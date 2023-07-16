‘The decision to sing in Igbo was totally mine, People Sing In Yoruba And Other Languages— Ugoccie

A popular singer, Anosike Ugochi, aka Ugoccie, has revealed that singing in the Igbo Language has not in any way affected her fan base because it is her mother tongue. Ugoccie disclosed in an interview with Sunday Scoops.

According to her, the decision to sing in Igbo was totally taken by her and nobody influenced her to do that. She cited that it shouldn’t be a problem when she sings in Igbo because there are people that sing in Yoruba, Spanish and other Languages.

Ugoccie added that even though she enjoys a lot of songs in other languages, there is no limit to how far she can go singing in Igbo.

“The decision to sing in Igbo was totally mine. People sing in Spanish, Yoruba, and other languages. Why should the fact that I’m singing in Igbo be an issue? I don’t see a problem with it. I enjoy a lot of songs in other languages. There is no limit to how far I can go, singing in Igbo.” She stated.

Source: Punch paper

