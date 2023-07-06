ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“The Blessed Womb That Carried Me” Mercy Kenneth Says As She Celebrates Her Lovely Mother (Photos)

When you have a lovely mother, celebrating her on her birthday becomes joyful. In light of this, Mercy Kenneth just got on social media to celebrate her beautiful mother. The child actress took time to write pleasing words and prayers for the celebrant. She also stressed that her mother is blessed by the womb in which she was carried.

It’s a privilege to have a mother who gives everything to add value to her children. In a celebratory mood, Mercy took to her Instagram story to describe her mother as a blessed woman as she turns a year older today. The actress wished her a happy birthday on Instagram and accompanied it with stunning images.

Children can do great things when they enjoy the benevolence of their mothers. Mercy isn’t an exception to this, and that’s why she went to announce her birthday. She posted images on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Happy birthday to the blessed womb that carried me and my late twin brother.”

Pictures are credited to Instagram.

