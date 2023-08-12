The Big Brother Naija All Stars Housemates Lose Their Wager

Their failure to complete the film shooting process caused the loss.

This week’s BBNaija wager task presentation saw the housemates developing a Nollywood-style film; they had to create a script, shoot the film script, and then present the film in a stage performance. While Biggie applauded the housemates for an “entertaining presentation,” he emphasized that they forgot the most crucial aspect of their task leading to their loss.

Ilebaye, Whitemoney, and Frodd get commended.

Despite their wager loss, their solid stage performance was applaudable; Ilebaye’s priestess cameo was called ” electrifying and brilliant” by Biggie. Frodd’s compelling performance as the evil king also received recognition, and Whitemoney’s role as a priest was so convincing that Big Brother couldn’t help but wonder if he was a native doctor in his past life.

On hearing their loss, the housemates were gloomy as during their diary sessions; Biggie told them they had to wager a minimum of 200 Moniepoint coins, meaning they had taken a considerable loss. Collectively they staked a whooping 4,310 coins and now can only take the coins they did not stake.

In Big Brother Naija history, a wager task loss means possible food wars. With this season’s twist where the head of house gets a whole floor with a kitchen full of supplies they can only share with their selected four BFFs, we wonder what Monday will look like as the All Stars battle for the most coveted title.

Follow My Page For More Catchy Big Brother Naija Updates.

Kweenshantel (

)