The Best Version Of Me Just Began, It Is Okay To Like People Today And Tomorrow You Don’t-DJ Cuppy

Popular disc jockey and billionaire’s daughter, Florence Otedola widely known and addressed as DJ in a recent video posted on her official Instagram handle has disclosed the need to believe in one’s self and do what makes you happy.

The gorgeous DJ began by narrating how beautiful it is to be 30, noting that her life just got better and exciting. Speaking further, she said she just discovered an amazing place that gives her so much peace and happiness, which is nature.

Advising her fans, DJ said they should only be concerned about what makes them happy irrespective of how people feel or regard them.

In her words, she said “We’re always changing honestly the best version of me just began at 30. It is okay to like nature and don’t tomorrow, it’s okay if you like coffee today and don’t tomorrow, it’s okay if you like people today and don’t tomorrow, just be yourself and do what makes you happy”.

Click here to watch the video (fast-forward to 0:15)

