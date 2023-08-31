The BBNaija All Stars House Can Bring Out The Worse In You-Christy O Reacts To The Fights Going On In The Show

Former Big Brother Naija “Level Up” housemate and reality star, Christiana Oluwafunke Ojimu, known as Christy O, has shared her perspective on how the show affects its participants. She voiced her opinion following some disagreements between contestants earlier today.

Using her official Twitter handle, the energetic and charismatic Christy O expressed her thoughts in a recent tweet.

Christy O said, “This All Stars house can literally bring out the worst in you… nevertheless, if your character is naturally bad, it makes you worse in that space.”

Christy O, a 24-year-old beauty entrepreneur, influencer, eviction host, and model from Ondo State, Nigeria, gained popularity in the house for her role in handling the drums during task presentations. Check out the screenshot of her tweet below

In my opinion, Christy’s opinion appears to be good enough, but then if she wants to go back to the house, she could probably apply than trying to probably bring down these people.

