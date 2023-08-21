“That’s Not My Tattoo, That’s AG’s Hand”-Singer Simi Says After Sharing Video Of New Tattoo

In an unexpected turn of events, popular singer Simi recently found herself embroiled in a playful yet perplexing situation involving a tattoo. After posting a video that seemingly showcased her new ink, Simi swiftly denied being the owner of the tattoo. In an online post, she intriguingly stated, “That’s not my tattoo. That’s AG’s hand.” The cryptic statement left fans puzzled and curious about the true story behind the ink.

As fans started to question her about the sudden change, Simi had a witty response at the ready. When asked why she hadn’t recognized her own husband’s hand, she playfully retorted, “Shebi he’s your baby, why you no know hin hand?” This clever retort only served to deepen the mystery, leaving fans both amused and curious about the couple’s antics.

While it remains unclear whether Simi’s denial was part of a well-executed prank or a genuine mix-up, the incident showcases her knack for keeping fans engaged and entertained.

Check out the screenshots of her post from Instagram below.

