ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“That Was Attempted Murder, Ain’t Nothing You Can Tell Me”-Tboss Says About Viral Video

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 331 1 minute read

In response to a recent viral video depicting a shocking act of insensitivity and disregard for human life, former Big Brother Naija star, Tokunbor Idowu, popularly known as Tboss, expressed her deep concern and condemnation. The video showcased a girl intentionally pushing her friend towards a busy road, only to immediately embrace her afterwards, seemingly indifferent to the gravity of her actions.

Tboss’s statement reflects the severity of the incident, highlighting the potentially fatal consequences of such reckless behavior. She labeled the act as “attempted murder” and rightfully questioned the authenticity of their friendship. Her poignant remarks suggest that the lack of empathy displayed in the video may be indicative of a behavioral disorder or a serious character flaw.

Acts like these underscore the importance of promoting empathy and compassion among individuals, as well as the need for a vigilant society that discourages harmful behaviors. Such incidents serve as a reminder of the impact our actions can have on others and the responsibility we bear for one another’s safety and well-being.

Have a look at the screenshot of her comment below.

Watch the video here.

Greenkai (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 331 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: Skitmaker Cute Abiola Reacts as Police Threatened to Arrest Him After Wearing Uniform in His Viral Skits

1 hour ago

Video: Instagram Suspends Davido’s Alleged Pregnant Side Chick, Anita Brown’s Account, Hours After Losing Twitter Account

2 hours ago

BBnaija Star, Nengi Hampson Stuns In New Gorgeous Photos

2 hours ago

“With my money, I can get any woman I want” – Whitemoney brags

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button