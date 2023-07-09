“That Flashy Girl You Think Have Countless Number Of Men Might Not Even Have One” Angela Eguavoen

Nollywood actress, Angela Eguavoen has used her new post on Instagram to respond to a fan who said the flashy livestyles of actors make people think they are not for one person. She took to her Instagram story to share the post, where she disclosed that the flashy girl that people think has a countless number of men might not even have one.

She made it known that a faithful person is faithful, whether they are a public figure or not. She noted that being a public figure or someone who has something to lose comes with a lot of extra care when asking the fan to change his mindset.

In the statement made by the fan on her Instagram story, she said, “Because of their flashy livestyles, we always think they are not for one person.” The actress responded to him by saying, “That flashy girl you think has a countless number of men might not even have one. Being a public figure or someone who has something to lose comes with a lot of extra care. So kindly change your mindset.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

