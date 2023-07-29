ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Thank You For Your Love And Support, Tacha Thanks Her Fans As She Bags A Doctorate Degree

Reality Star and former big brother Naija pepper Dem housemate, Tacha Akinde popular known as Simply Tacha has appreciated her fans and team for their love and support

The beautiful and energetic lady put out a tweet appreciating them as she announced her latest doctorate degree, she said

“ITs such an honour to receive this honorary DOCTORATE. This is particularly special 💛 A huge thank you to Titans and My Team for all your love & support over the years. We’ve got lots more work to do!!! Dr Tacha”

Tacha is a twenty seven year old media personality, entrepreneur, model, influencer, OAP and brand ambassador from Rivers State, Nigeria. She is also a bold and outspoken activist who isn’t afraid to stand up for what is right

