“Thank God for Growth” Eniola Badmus says as She Shares Old and New Photos of Herself on IG.

Nollywood veteran actress, Eniola Badmus has taken to instagram to appreciate God with regards to how far he has brought her and also transformed her since her rise to fame, as she backed up such appreciation with before and after pictures of herself on the social media platform.

The brand influencer who penned down such message through her official Instagram page, shared an old picture of her looking chubby in a beautiful Asoebi outfit, which she compared with a new picture of herself looking slim while also rocking a stunning outfit and some traditional beads.

Eniola Badmus went ahead to thank God for her growth.

Eniola Badmus wrote;

“Thank God for growth”.

Here is Eniola Badmus’ post below;

Recall that Eniola Badmus had few hours ago, taken to social media to upload a video showing the moment she was awarded for her efforts towards the inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the 16th president of the country.

According to the businesswoman, she holds such award for the set of young APC supporters that were insulted and criticized because they supported Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Goodnewschi (

)