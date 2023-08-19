Tell Nkechi Blessing and Jaruma Empire to Chill, Because I’m Coming for them – Blessing CEO

Marriage and relationship therapist, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO has taken to social media to inform Nollywood popular actress and aphrodisiac businesswoman, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Jaruma Empire respectively that they should calm down because she is coming for them very soon. She made such statement on Facebook.

The mother of two who spoke about such issue through her official Facebook page, reacted to the criticisms of Nigerians against Nigerian controversial singer, Naira Marley for advocating against drug abuse in Nigeria.

According to Blessing CEO, Naira Marley is the best person for the job because he has experienced such life before and nobody knows if he is battling with the addiction.

Speaking about Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Jaruma Empire’s criticisms against her for speaking about Bimbo Ogbonna’s demise few months ago, Blessing CEO stated that;

“Imagine someone like Jaruma dragged me online? You know when I watch their dragging video sometimes I laugh. In my mind I’m like I’m not going to give these people clout right now. When I’m ready for them, they will know that dragging has levels.

“I will like it when me and Nkechi Blessing or Jaruma goes to court because the kind of defamation they did to me ehh. I just look at them and pass. But tell them that I said they should chill, I’m coming for them and I always come when the porridge is cold because by then they will be eating the yam and it will be hard.”

