ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Teen Actress, Mercy Kenneth Causes Reactions As She Flaunts Her Beauty In New Lovely Pictures

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 355 1 minute read

Popular Nigerian teen actress, brands ambassador and content creator, Mercy Kenneth has taken to her official social media page through Instagram to show off her beauty to her fans and Followers.

The teen actress, who loves thrilling her fans with adorable pictures of herself, this time around shared pictures of herself wearing a light makeup on her face which matched her skin colour, a stylish outfit and a nice wig which enhanced her beauty. She took the pictures in different postures.

This post caught the attention of Fans and followers including Social media users as they could not hold their nerves after seeing the pictures, they expressed their opinion in different ways in the comment section as some we’re impressed with her outfit and others we’re impressed with her beauty.

Lets know your thoughts and opinions about this post in the comments section and do not forget to share .

GKentertainment (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 355 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

American Singer, Beyonce Stirs Reactions As She Shares Lovely Photos Of Herself Performing On Stage

2 mins ago

Some People Act Like Virgin Mary, Yul-Edochie Is 41, He’s Old Enough To Make His Choice -Judy Austin

24 mins ago

Angela Okorie leaks chat about Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu

50 mins ago

Video: “It Was a Difficult Journey”- Davido’s Adopted Son, Abdulmalik, Writes As He Graduates From University

60 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button