TeeMirror announces Tracklist for his debut EP

Prince Temiloluwa Bayode widely known as TeeMirror has announced the release of his highly anticipated debut EP, “WWW:WDD,”

This project features four tracks and one bonus track.

The EP is a reflection of TeeMirror’s personal experiences and emotions, and his unique moments-inspired approach to music sets him apart from other musicians in the industry.

In an exclusive interview, TeeMirror explained that the title of the EP, “WWW:WDD,” is a reminder to focus on what works in life and let go of what doesn’t. He believes that his music should inspire and uplift others, and that his moments-inspired approach to music is what sets him apart from other artists. “I am excited to announce that June 23rd will mark the birth of a new sound,” TeeMirror said.

The tracklist for the EP includes “Na Lie,” “Stress Away,” “God when (Giveaway),” and “Better by far.” Each track showcases TeeMirror’s unique sound and style, with elements of Afrobeat, AFROFusion, and cultural influences. The bonus track “DAILY2K (Wazobia Remix) Ft. Morell x Chaplett,” is sure to be a fan’s favorite as it resonates with the different popular tribes in Nigeria; Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba.

TeeMirror’s moments-inspired approach to music has already won him a dedicated fan base, and he believes that his music has the power to create positive change in the world. He sees himself as a major competitor in the industry and believes that his unique sound and style set him apart from other musicians.

Only time will tell, we can only wish him the best of his career.

He is available on all social media platforms as @iam_teemirror