Tacha Hails Vee For Putting Her Emotions Aside As The Jury After Kiddwaya’s Eviction

Reality Star and former big brother Naija pepper Dem housemate, Tacha Akinde popular known as Simply Tacha has hailed Victoria Adeleye Known as Vee for carrying out her duties as a part of the jury tonight without being biased.

The beautiful and energetic lady made this known after Kiddwaya was evicted while Tolani was saved, using her official Twitter handle, she said

“Big ups to VEE SHA!! This is what a jury is suppose to do! keep emotions asides and get the job done.. Not he helped me to plug my phone when nepa brought light at night so I have to save him talk”

Tacha is a twenty seven year old media personality, entrepreneur, model, influencer, activist, OAP and brand ambassador from Rivers State, Nigeria.

