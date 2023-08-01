ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“Surrounded By Love” Van Vicker Says As He Marks His 46th Birthday With His Lovely Family (Photos)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 384 1 minute read

Every man desires to have a family who will always love him and hold his back no matter what. Van Vicker just turned 46 today and decided to celebrate his birthday with his beautiful family. The actor was spotted posing with his wife and children in a stunning photograph, which he posted online. In the caption, he affirmed that he’s surrounded by affection.

Van Vicker is one of the celebrities who has always advocated for healthy family relationships. While marking his new age, he flaunted photos of himself with his lovely family on Instagram. The script interpreter also wrote a caption that reads, It’s a blessing to be surrounded by love, trust, and support.”

There’s no doubt that your family gives you unconditional love, no matter what. They also provide one with a sense of belonging and comfort. Van understands this, and that’s why he decided to celebrate his birthday with his beautiful family. He also wants his fans to be part of his joyous day.

Evangel4u (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 384 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: “Who the hell is Ceec, She should rest” – Pere loses cool as he narrates experience to Biggie

3 hours ago

Video: “My heart is filled with so much joy”- Deyemi Okanlawon rejoices over his double blessings

3 hours ago

Video: GWR: Ugandan church breaks record for longest-handclapping session

3 hours ago

Video: “Only Gen Z That Made the Right Choice” –Fans Praises Regina Daniels as She Steps Out for Senate Wives’ Meeting

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button