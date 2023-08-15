Super Eagles’ Captain Musa Buys A House Worth Millions For Nigerian Actor Who Goes Blind

The captain of the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa bought a house worth five million and five hundred thousand naira (N5,500,000) for a sick Kannywood actor, Abdullahi Shuaibu popularly known as Karkuzu na Bodara who had gone blind and homeless.

The development was shared on an Instagram page of a popular Kannywood actor and filmmaker, generalbmb4pmb, as you can see in the screenshot below.

From the screenshot above, you will see the transaction of the said amount paid by the Super Eagles striker.

Image of Abdullahi Shu’aibu Karkuzu

A few days ago, according to a report from Daily Trust paper, the said Kannywood actor had gone blind and also asked for financial support from people both within and outside the film industry. According to the actor, he has been battling with the sickness since december 2020.

Shuaibu made his Kannywood debut in a movie titled ‘Karkuzu na Badara’ in the 1980s which earned him the nickname ‘Karkuzu.

