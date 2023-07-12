ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Sunkanmi Omobolanle, Wasila Coded, Others React As Biola Adekunle Marks Father’s Birthday

Popular Yoruba actress and filmmaker, Biola Adekunle has taken to her official social media handle to share an adorable video with her lovely father as she celebrates his birthday.

In the video, her excited father was seen displaying genuine love for her.

Biola called her father her first love and prayed that God will continue to bless him and grant him long life to enjoy the fruit of his labor.

In conclusion, the beautiful actress pleaded with her fans to celebrate her father who she called her drive to the world.

Her caption reads, “Happy Birthday to my first love. Baba Biola, Ato Aseku 1. May God continue to bless your existence my daddy. I pray God grants you long life to eat the fruit of your labor”.

These adorable moments triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities sent shout-outs and compliments wishing him a birthday.

Top celebrities like Adebimpe Akintunde aka Wasila Coded and Sunkanmi Omobolanle sent love emojis.

Happy Birthday to Papa Ato Aseku 1.

