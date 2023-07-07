Stop Expecting So Much From Packaged Men, Don’t Be Foolish To Lose A Good Man Over Packaged Man” Sarah Martins

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has used her Instagram post to give relationship advice to women on the type of men she referred to as packaged men. She took to her Instagram page to share the post, in which she advised women to stop expecting so much from packaged men.

She made it known that women should not be foolish enough to lose a good man over a packaged man. She disclosed that women should learn how to differentiate between a packaged man and a real man who will genuinely work hard to give them a good life in a relationship.

In the statement she made on her Instagram page, she said, “Stop expecting so much from packaged men, don’t be foolish to lose good man over packaged man. Learn to differentiate between a packaged man and a real man who is genuinely working hard to give you a good life.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

