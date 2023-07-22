Stinginess And Insincerity Are Deal Breakers For Me In A Relationship – Queeneth Agbor

Nollywood actress, Queeneth Agbor, has itemized stinginess and untruthfulness as key things that will turn her off in a relationship.

Queeneth, who while speaking in an interview said that she cannot get married to a fellow entertainer, whatever feeling she has for a man who is stingy and not sincere would vanish as if they never exist.

She said, “My major deal breaker in a relationship is stinginess and a man who cannot keep to his word.”

The thespian added, “The feeling (I have for him) will disappear like it was never there (laughs).”

Speaking on why she wouldn’t want to marry a fellow entertainer, Agbor said she is not ready to give up her career for marriage because,

in celebrity marriages, one person must sacrifice his/her fame, and according to Queeneth, it is the woman, but she is not ready to do that.

She said, “The truth is that when one decides to marry an entertainer, one would need to slow down (one’s career) at some point for the sake of the kids. I don’t ever want to find myself in such a situation because most often, It is the woman who has to slow things down.”

