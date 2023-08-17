Speed Darlington sues fintech platform for using his photo in its advertisement. demands 200M Compensation.

Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington has decided to file a lawsuit and also request for the sum of 200 million as indemnity from the management of Africa-focused fintech platform, Palmpay, following their decision to use his picture in running their commercial few days ago. Speed Darlington is one among the many music stars that has continued to thrill people with his talent since his rise to prominence in the music industry.

Recall that Palmpay had on Monday, uploaded their advertisement on their official X account with regards to their customers mood when they fund their Palmpay accounts using cowry wallet.

However the fintech platform decided to use an image of Nigerian entertainer, Speed Darlington in running such advertisement, which made the singer to react.

And so Speed Darlington in reaction to such violation of image rights by Palmpay, released a letter through his lawyers, sueing the fintech platform and also demanding the sum of 200 million Naira as compensation for such violation.

According to the letter which was uploaded on the singer’s official Instagram page, if the demands are not attended with a high sense of urgency, they will seek judicial redress for the violation of the intellectual property laws applicable in Nigeria, adding that Palmpay should take note and heed to their demands.

