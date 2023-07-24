Sonia Ogene And Chichi React As BBN’s Angel Smith Shares New Photos Of Herself In Bikini

Big Brother Naija reality TV show star, Angel Smith, has used her new Instagram post to show off her beauty to her fans. She is someone who loves to showcase her beauty on social media, and she has done exactly the same again by appearing in a beautiful hairdo. The majority of her fans who saw the post, including her celebrity colleagues, actress Sonia Ogene and BBN’s Chichi, could not hold their nerves as they expressed their opinions in different ways on her page.

This time, she showed up in a swimwear outfit that looked good on her. Her nicely done makeup caught the eye as it matched the color of her skin. She appeared with a lovely hairdo that enhanced her beauty.

She captioned her post by saying, “This Barbie will always be famous.” This caption, along with her pictures, caught the attention of her fans, who reacted quickly to them.

Nollywood actress, Sonia Ogene was quick to react after seeing the post by saying, “Baby,” while BBN’s Chichi also reacted by saying, “My baby.” These reactions show that her new post is well-appreciated by her celebrity colleagues, as evidenced by their positive remarks.

