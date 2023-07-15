Somebody Said Because I’m Yoruba I Don’t Favour Igbo People But I Don’t Care – Daddy Freeze

Popular Nigerian broadcaster, Ifedayo Olarinde who is popularly known as Daddy Freeze has lamented that he is being accused of not favoring Igbos.

Speaking during his recent live session on Facebook after rasing 500k to Peter Obi Supporter To Boost his business, Daddy Freeze said he doesn’t care what people think about him.

According to, he will support anybody that is hardworking regardless of their tribe.

Hear him “Somebody said because I am Yoruba I don’t favour Igbo people. But I don’t care. What I care is your hard work. I appreciate people that work hard to earn a living. I am ready to support people that work hard. If people tell you we Yoruba don’t like Igbos don’t listen to them. We don’t want troublesome Igbos. We don’t want lazy Yoruba or Hausa. If you are a hard working Igbo Man with good idea we will support you. “

Watch below video from 16 minutes.

