“Some People Claimed I Did Ritual & My Career Will Not Last But I’ll Soon Buy Private Jet” Portable

Nigerian singer, Portable has used a video he made to reveal the wishes of his enemies against him after he had an accident with his car. He made it known that some people said that he did rituals and that his career would not last, saying that he would soon buy himself a private jet.

He stated that he had an accident with his car but believes that he will buy himself a better car very soon, while also saying that he plans to buy ten houses in Lagos State as well. He disclosed that he was driving his car inside in the rain but was forced to abandon it and run for his life due to the heavy flood.

In the statement he made in the video, he said, “Some people claimed I did ritual, and my career will not last, but I will soon buy a private jet. I had an accident while driving in the rain. I had to abandon the car and run for my life. Thank God I didn’t die in the process. I will buy a better car soon, and I will buy ten houses in Osapa London in Lagos State.”

Portable has established himself as a well-known figure among his fans on social media, thanks to his sweet melodies and back-to-back hit tracks, which have helped him achieve more fame.

