“Some People Are Surprised That I Met Him At 26, I Did & He Did Me Dirty”-Halima Abubakar Alleges

In a startling Instagram post, Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar left fans intrigued and puzzled as she took to the platform to air her grievances against an unnamed cleric. The cryptic message hinted at a past encounter with the cleric when she was just 26 years old, leading to an unfortunate and hurtful experience that has left her scarred.

Without explicitly revealing the cleric’s identity, Halima vowed to retaliate against the individual who allegedly wronged her. Her words, “Pay back is a bitch JS.. in every form I ain’t scared of you,” left followers speculating on the potential repercussions that might befall the mysterious figure.

As the post continues to garner attention, fans and critics alike are eager to uncover the truth behind this unexpected revelation. Halima Abubakar’s bold stand against injustice has sparked widespread support and curiosity, adding yet another twist to the enigmatic world of Nollywood’s drama and intrigue.

Have a look at her screenshot from Instagram below.

