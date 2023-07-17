Some People Act Like Virgin Mary, Yul-Edochie Is 41, He’s Old Enough To Make His Choice – Judy Austin

Nollywood actress, Judy Austin, who happens to be the wife of actor Yul-Edochie, has used her new video on social media to reveal how some people who are claiming to be saints have been criticizing her and her husband while insisting that her husband is a grown man and can decide what he wants.

She made it known that some people act as if they are virgin Mary and that her husband, Yul-Edochie, is a 41-year-old man who is old enough to make his choice of a woman. She stated that she has had enough of all the insults and allegations against her and her husband, saying that she is coming out to speak up and expose everything soon.

In the statement she made in the video, she said, “Some people act like virgin Mary, Yul-Edochie is 41, he’s old enough to make his choice. I have had enough of all the insults directed at me and my husband, you are not the one who will tell me how to live my life. I’m coming out to expose everything soon, enough is enough.”

Click the link to watch the video

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CuzLtYZoQPg/?igshid=NTc4 xq pvp0MTIwNjQ2YQ==

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

