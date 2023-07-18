Some People Act Like Virgin Mary, Yul-Edochie Is 41, He’s Old Enough To Make His Choice -Judy Austin

Judy Austin, a prominent Nollywood actress and wife of actor Yul-Edochie, recently took to social media to address the criticism she and her husband have been facing from individuals claiming to be righteous. In her latest video, she expressed her frustration and asserted that her husband is a grown man capable of making his own decisions.

Judy Austin highlighted that some people portray themselves as virtuous like Virgin Mary, but emphasized that her husband, Yul-Edochie, is a 41-year-old adult who can choose his own partner. She voiced her discontent with the insults and accusations directed at her and her husband, announcing her intention to speak out and expose everything soon.

In the video, she stated, “Certain individuals pretend to be as pure as Virgin Mary. Yul-Edochie is 41 years old and perfectly capable of making his own choices. I have reached my limit with the insults targeted at me and my husband. You do not have the authority to dictate how I should live my life. I will soon reveal everything, as enough is enough.”

HERE IS A LINK TO THE SOURCE OF THIS UPDATE

Judy Austin has garnered a substantial following on social media, thanks to her talent and dedication, which have contributed to her increasing fame.

Savigny (

)