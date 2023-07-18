ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Some People Act Like Virgin Mary, Yul-Edochie Is 41, He’s Old Enough To Make His Choice -Judy Austin

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 24 mins ago
0 345 1 minute read

Judy Austin, a prominent Nollywood actress and wife of actor Yul-Edochie, recently took to social media to address the criticism she and her husband have been facing from individuals claiming to be righteous. In her latest video, she expressed her frustration and asserted that her husband is a grown man capable of making his own decisions.

Judy Austin highlighted that some people portray themselves as virtuous like Virgin Mary, but emphasized that her husband, Yul-Edochie, is a 41-year-old adult who can choose his own partner. She voiced her discontent with the insults and accusations directed at her and her husband, announcing her intention to speak out and expose everything soon.

In the video, she stated, “Certain individuals pretend to be as pure as Virgin Mary. Yul-Edochie is 41 years old and perfectly capable of making his own choices. I have reached my limit with the insults targeted at me and my husband. You do not have the authority to dictate how I should live my life. I will soon reveal everything, as enough is enough.”

HERE IS A LINK TO THE SOURCE OF THIS UPDATE

Judy Austin has garnered a substantial following on social media, thanks to her talent and dedication, which have contributed to her increasing fame.

Savigny (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 24 mins ago
0 345 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

American Singer, Beyonce Stirs Reactions As She Shares Lovely Photos Of Herself Performing On Stage

2 mins ago

Angela Okorie leaks chat about Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu

50 mins ago

Video: “It Was a Difficult Journey”- Davido’s Adopted Son, Abdulmalik, Writes As He Graduates From University

60 mins ago

“ALHAJI needs to repay my bride price because this gorgeousness is on a whole new level” Mo Bimpe

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button