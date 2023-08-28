Soma Confirms That He’s Officially Dating Angel BJ Smith

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Soma has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he answers the question of Ebuka Obi Uchendu when Ebuka Obi Uchendu asked him that is himself and Angel BJ Smith officially in a romantic relationship, Soma answered that himself and Angel BJ Smith is in a official romantic relationship, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Soma.

Soma and Angel BJ Smith started their romantic relationship at the beginning of the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, and they’re one of the most popular and successful ships inside the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show.

They’ve been engaged in several romantic activities including kissing, romancing, hugging, amongst others inside the Big Brother’s House.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the statement their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

