Solid Star Family Should Grab Him And Take Him To Hospital – Chacha Eke Reacts To His Alleged Mental illness

The popular Nollywood actress, Charity Eke Faani better known as Chacha Eke has reacted to Solid Star alleged mental illness rumour.

According to a video chacha Eke shared on her Instagram page, she said this morning I saw a viral video of Solid Star the famous musician walking on the road barefooted and screaming hysterically and the blog I saw it captioned it that he is having a mental breakdown.

Chacha Eke added that she also saw that some people are criticising him because they do not understand what he is going through, but here she is telling his family members, to first and foremost take him to the hospital. She said Solid Star Family should grab him and take him to the hospital.

She said that she is advising them to grab him because what he is having is an emotional breakdown and the energy he has in him now, he can trek to Ghana and the USA if possible. She added that for those saying he is clout chasing, or it’s drugs should stop it because they never can tell what he is going through. What are your thoughts on this? Drop what you think about what Chacha said below.

