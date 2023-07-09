Soft Rich Girl – Female Comedian Ashmusy Praises Herself As She Shares New Video Online

Amarachi Amusi, also known as Ashmusy, is a popular female Nigerian comedian who enjoys impressing her fans and followers with her comedy skits, she also loves to share photos and videos of herself looking admirable on social media. Below is a photo of Ashmusy.

Recently, the 27-year-old uploaded a video of herself on her verified Threads page, she wore a sleeveless black playsuit which looked great on her and enabled her to flaunt her beauty. She also wore a scarf and maintained a makeup-free look which made it easy for her to show off her natural beauty. She captioned her video with the words, “soft rich girl”. Below is a screenshot captured from the video Ashmusy posted online.

Below is a screenshot of her post on Threads.

Her fans and followers were happy with her recent video, they commented that she looked gorgeous. Below are the screenshots of some reactions from Threads.

Below is a link where you can watch the video Ashmusy posted.

https://www.threads.net/t/CuezudQgNdr/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Mannequin (

)