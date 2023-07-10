Sleeping with Men for Money is Old Fashioned, There are Ways of Making Money Legitimately- Lizzygold

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Nollywood actress, Lizzygold Onuwaje has taken to social media to advise her fellow women that the business of having physical intimacy with their male counterparts is longer in vogue because there are other ways they can genuinely generate money for themselves. She gave such counsel on Instagram.

The beautiful actress who spoke about such issue through her official Instagram page, could be seen looking gorgeous in her outfit, as she posed for the camera.

Lizzygold Onuwaje went ahead to call out the ladies on the social media platform, as she stated that sleeping with men for money is now old fashioned and they should not involve themselves in such act.

According to the brand influencer, there are lots of ways they can make money legitimately, adding that they can even make money from social media platforms.

Lizzygold Onuwaje wrote;

“Hey ladies ….Sleeping with men for money is now old fashioned ….don’t do it ..there are lots of ways to make money legitimately… you can even make money from social media platforms”.

