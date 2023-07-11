Sleeping With Men For Money Is Old Fashioned, There Are Ways Of Making Money Legitimately -Lizzygold

The actress’s Instagram post served as a call to action for women, inspiring them to seek independence and financial empowerment through legitimate means, rather than relying on outdated practices. Lizzygold Onuwaje’s uplifting message resonated with many, as she reminded women of their potential and the exciting possibilities that lie ahead.

Nollywood actress Lizzygold Onuwaje recently took to Instagram to offer advice to women, encouraging them to refrain from relying on physical intimacy with men as a means to make money. In a post on her official Instagram page, the stunning actress looked beautiful as she posed for the camera while sharing her thoughts on the matter.

Lizzygold Onuwaje wrote;

“Hey ladies ….Sleeping with men for money is now old fashioned ….don’t do it ..there are lots of ways to make money legitimately… you can even make money from social media platforms”.

Lizzygold Onuwaje directly addressed her fellow women on the social media platform, emphasizing that engaging in transactional relationships with men is no longer fashionable. She urged them not to involve themselves in such acts, highlighting that there are now numerous legitimate ways to generate income.

The actress, who is also a brand influencer, stressed that women have a wide range of opportunities to make money legitimately. She suggested that they explore avenues such as social media platforms to earn a living. By utilizing their talents and skills, women can leverage the power of social media to monetize their expertise and interests.

Lizzygold Onuwaje’s message resonated with the changing times and societal values. She urged women to break away from the outdated notion that their only means of financial stability is through relationships with men. Instead, she encouraged them to tap into their own potential and explore the abundant opportunities available to them in today’s digital age.

Billcame (

)