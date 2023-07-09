ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Sleeping With A Man For Money Is Now Old Fashioned, Don’t Do It – Nollywood Actress LizzyGold

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 14 hours ago
0 376 1 minute read

Popular Nollywood actress Lizzygold recently revealed that sleeping with men for money has become outdated, she made this revelation in a recent post on her official Threads page. Apart from being a Nollywood actress, she is also a filmmaker brand ambassador, and an Instagram socialite. Below is a picture of the actress.

Image credit: Google and photo collage

The actress revealed this Threads, “hey ladies, sleeping with a man for money is now old fashioned, don’t do it, there are a lot of ways to make money legitimately”, the actress even suggested social media as a platform that can be used to make money. Below is a screenshot of her post.

Image credit: Threads

Most of her fans and followers agreed with the advice Lizzygold gave to ladies, they commended her, below are the screenshots of some reactions from Threads.

Image credit: Threads

What are your thoughts about what Lizzygold stated?

Mannequin (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 14 hours ago
0 376 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Nigerian Actor Stan Nze Stirs Reactions With New Photos Of Himself

3 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Nollywood celebrates veteran actor ‘Baba Agbako’ at 100; SDP will be a source of pride in Ondo — State Chairman assures

28 mins ago

Chief Imo Anokwute Celebrates His Lookalike Brother As He Turns A Year Older Today (Pictures)

54 mins ago

Video: “All I see is Big wizzy smile” – Adorable video of Wizkid’s children dancing to viral Amapiano song melts

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button