Singer, Wizkid prepares ahead of his forthcoming show in London

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun known professionally as Wizkid took to social media to share some photos of himself preparing ahead of his forthcoming show in London.

The Afrobeat singer shared the photos on his Official Instagram Page today being Sunday the 23rd day of July, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photos, Big Wiz as he’s fondly referred to by his fans could be clearly spotted preparing so hard for his forthcoming show which is scheduled to take place in few days time. The talented singer could also be seen donning a lovely outfit and it looks absolutely amazing on him.

Wizkid is considered as one of the greatest Afrobeat Singer of all time considering what he has done and what he’s still doing for the culture. He came into prominence some couple of years back after signing for Banky W’s EME record label and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in the world.

Ever since Wizkid emerged, he has managed to maintain his space at the top by dishing out back to back hit songs for the listening pleasure of his fans. He’s really good at what he does and he’s definitely not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

