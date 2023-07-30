Singer, Wizkid links up with Arsenal Star, Bukayo Saka at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Recall that last night, Popular Afrobeat Singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun known professionally as Wizkid had his much anticipated show at that Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England and it was a blast as the singer shutdown the arena.

Many big names were present in the Arena to witness the Afrobeat singer perform and one of them is Arsenal Football Club Winger, Bukayo Saka. The England International even linked up with Wizkid backstage after the show and they took a couple of pictures together.

In the above photo, The Starboy record label boss could be clearly spotted alongside Bukayo Saka after his performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the Arsenal Star seems really excited as he wore a lovely smile which gave him a completely different appearance.

Wizkid is currently one of the hottest prospect in the Nigerian Music Industry, he came into prominence some couple of years back after signing for Banky W’s EME record label and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in the World.

Ever since he emerged, he has been dishing out back to back hit songs for the listening pleasure of his fans some of which are: Joro, Fever, Soco, Manya, Pakurumo, Tease me, Essence, Come Closer, Mood, Jaiye Jaiye, Ginger, amongst others. He’s really good at what he does and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from fans, viewers and followers.

