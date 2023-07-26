Singer, Wizkid all smiles as he steps out with his bike

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun known professionally as Wizkid took to social media to dish out some stunning photos of himself cruising his bike.

The talented singer shared the photos on his Official Instagram Page today being Wednesday the 26th day of July, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photo, Wizkid could be clearly spotted cruising his bike and he seems really excited judging from the smile he wore on his face. The Afrobeat Singer can also be seen donning a lovely outfit and it looks absolutely amazing on him.

Wizkid is regarded as one of the greatest Afrobeat Singer of all time considering what he has done and what he’s still doing for the culture. He came into prominence some couple of years back after signing for Banky W’s EME record label and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in the World.

Ever since he emerged, he has been dishing out back to back hit songs for the listening pleasure of his fans some of which are: Pakurumo, Tease Me, Essence, Come Closer, Mood, Jaiye Jaiye, Ginger, Brown Skin girl, Joy, Mummy Mi, Baba Nla, Joro, Fever, Soco, Manya, amongst others. He’s really good at what he does and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

