Singer Timi Dakolo Celebrates His Lovely Wife, Says She Is A Super Hero (Pictures)

One of the things that makes a man happy in marriage is having an amazing wife. In light of this, Timi Dakolo just got on his verified Instagram story to celebrate his beautiful wife. The music star posted stunning images of his wife, describing her as a superhero. This isn’t the first time Timi has shown off the one that holds his back.

Even when there is no special event, a happy man will want to celebrate the love of his life. For Timi, his wife deserves to be celebrated owing to her role in the family, especially with the kids. The popular singer declared that his wife is a superhero because of the way she handles his children.

Timi is excited to know that he is blessed with a woman who has his back no matter what. He took to his Instagram account to celebrate his wife. Sharing her adorable pictures on Instagram, he wrote, “If you stay with my children for 3 hours straight, then you will know this woman is a super hero.”

Photos are credited to Instagram.

