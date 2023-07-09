Singer, Seyi Vibez makes Money rain as he visits his hood

Few moments ago, a video clip of popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi known professionally as Seyi Vibez spraying money in his hood surfaced online.

The video surfaced online today being Sunday the 9th day of July, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

In the above video, Seyi Vibez could be clearly spotted spraying bundles of money into the crowd who gathered outside his gate of his mansion and it’s absolutely amazing. The singer recently visited his hood and the reception he received from the fans was absolutely top notch.

Seyi Vibez is currently one of the hottest Singer in the Nigerian Music Industry, he came into prominence some couple of years back and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in Africa.

Ever since he emerged, he has been dishing out back to back hit songs for the listening pleasure of his fans some of which are: Chance, Para Boi, Ogochukwu, Let There Be Light, Alaska, Billion Dollar, For The Gods, Suddenly, Man Of The Year, Big Vibe, Migos, IG Story, Gangsta, Hushpuppi, Suddenly, Money Matter, Kingdom, Hattrick, Gwagwalada, Dejavu, Professor, Darling, Flakky, amongst others. He’s really good at what he does and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this?

