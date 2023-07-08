Singer Rudeboy Okoye And His Ex-Wife, Anita, Celebrate Their Children In Style (Pictures)

It’s all about excitement as Rudeboy and his ex-wife, Anita, celebrate their bundles of joy in a unique way. The duo went to social media to celebrate the birthdays of their beautiful children as they turned a year older. They flaunted stunning images of the celebrants while penning down lovely birthday messages.

Children have a way of connecting family relationships. Despite going their separate ways several months ago, Rudeboy and his former wife took time to celebrate their kids in style. On their different social media pages, they posted pictures of their kids accompanied by birthday messages.

Every parent feels fulfilled whenever they celebrate their children. This is because children represent the present and the future. It’s no surprise that Rudeboy and his ex-wife are elated to make today memorable for their kids. In addition to this, the singer and his former wife want everyone to share in their joy.

Pictures are credited to Instagram.

