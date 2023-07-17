ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Singer Rejoice Temitayo Celebrates Her Father’s Birthday In Style (Pictures)

Rejoice Iwueze Temitayo is elated to celebrate her father’s birthday in a special way. The singer posted beautiful images of her father on Instagram, and she added eulogies to him for everyone to know how blessed she is. The gospel minister also offered prayers for him in her birthday message on Instagram.

It’s really a blessing to have a father who brings value to your life and career. Rejoice is blessed indeed, and that’s why she decided to celebrate her birthday in style. She expressed her gratitude while stressing that she is proud to call him a friend. On her Instagram story, she flaunted pictures of the celebrant and wrote, “Happy birthday to you daddy.”

One of the ways to appreciate and show love to your father is to celebrate him in a distinctive way. Just now, Rejoice took to Instagram to celebrate her lovely father, who added a year to his age. She wants everyone to be part of her joyous moments and therefore decided to post them on Instagram.

