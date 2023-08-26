Singer, Olamide spotted rehearsing his Amapiano lyrics before his performance at the O2 Arena

Few moments ago, Video Clip of Popular Nigerian Rapper, Singer and Songwriter, Olamide Gbenga Adedeji known professionally as Olamide rehearsing his lyrics before mounting the O2 Arena Stage surfaced online.

Recall that few days ago, YBNL Record Label signee, Asake had his much anticipated show at the O2 Arena and Olamide was one of the few Afrobeat Artist that was invited to perform for the crowd.

Asake brought out his boss on the big stage and they both performed their hit song “Amapiano” together, they literally killed it. Few days after the show, a video clip of Olamide rehearsing his lyrics before joining Asake on stage surfaced online. Click on the link below to watch the video.

In the above video, The YBNL Record Label Boss could be clearly spotted rehearsing all of his lines on the songs “Amapiano” and it seems like he had forgotten some part of the lines as he’s trying hard to put himself back on tracks.

Few moments after the video surfaced online, it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many revealing that the rapper has done so many tracks and that kind of contributed to the reason why he’s finding it hard to remember some of his lyrics.

Olamide is considered as one of the finest Afrobeat singer ever, he came into prominence some couple of years back and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in Africa. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

