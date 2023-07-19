Singer Mr Eazi Replies Otedola’s Daughter Temi, Who Claimed She’s The Luckiest Girl In The World

Popular Nigerian singer, Mr. Eazi, who happens to be the fiance of Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi, has taken to her Instagram page to give her a response after she claimed to be the luckiest girl in the world. She made this statement after she shared loved-up pictures of herself and the singer on her Instagram page in order to celebrate him on his birthday.

The singer, who did not hold back from giving her a response, was only focused on one of the pictures she shared, where he replied by saying that his hair looks like Indomie in one of the pictures.

In the statement made by Temi Otedola on her Instagram page, she said, “Luckiest girl in the world. Happy birthday, Chale, Mr. Eazi.” The singer was quick to reply by saying, “Slide 2, my hair looked like Indomie.”

Mr. Eazi has established himself as a well-known figure among his fans on social media, thanks to his sweet melodies and back-to-back hit tracks, which have helped him achieve more fame.

Worldnewsreporter (

)