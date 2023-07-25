Singer Mr Eazi Reacts As His Fiancee, Temi Otedola Shares New Photos Of Herself From Mykonos Island

Temi Otedola, who happens to be the fiancee of singer Mr Eazi, has used her most recent Instagram post to share new photos of herself on her outing. She is someone who loves to go out to enjoy herself, and she did the same again by going to Mykonos Island to catch some fun. After seeing her post, her fiance, Mr Eazi, could not hold his nerve as he made his feelings known towards her new post.

On her outing, she showed up in a gown outfit that looked good on her. She applied nicely done makeup to her face that matched the color of her skin. She appeared with a lovely hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She put on high heels as she took the pictures on Mykonos Island.

She captioned her post by saying, “Little Miss Mykonos.” This caption, along with her pictures, caught the attention of her fiance, who reacted quickly to them.

Upon coming across her post, her fiance, Mr Eazi, was quick to react by saying, “Temi Otedola, you are.” This reaction shows that her new post is well-appreciated by her fiance, as shown by his positive remark.

