Singer, Davido ran away after magician reveals the name of the girl he had his first kiss with

Few moments ago, Video Clip of the moment when a magician told Afrobeat Singer, Davido the name of the girl he had his first kiss with surfaced online.

The video surfaced online today being Friday the 4th day of August, 2023, and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers. Click on the link below to watch the video.

The above video captured the moment when a magician told Davido the name of the girl he had his first kiss with, the singer was so surprised and couldn’t believe that he got it right. The magician told David that the name of the girl he had his first kiss with is “Serah” and the singer ran away immediately in disbelief, it was quite a hilarious moment.

Davido is currently one of the hottest prospect in the Nigerian Music Industry, he came into prominence some couple of years back after the release of his hit song “Dami Duro” and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in the world.

Ever since he emerged, he have been dishing out back to back hit songs for the listening pleasure of his fans some of which are: Unavailable, Away, Feel It, Dodo, Ekuro, Over Dem, No Competition, Fem, Tanana, amongst others. He’s really good at what he does and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.

