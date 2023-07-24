Singer, Davido hangs out with Drake’s Father, Dennis Graham

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, David Adeleke known professionally as Davido took to social media to dish out a lovely photo of himself having a good time alongside Drake’s Father, Dennis Graham.

The Afrobeat Singer shared the photo on his Official Instatory today being Monday the 24th day of July, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers.

In the above photo, Davido could be clearly spotted alongside Mr Dennis Graham and they both wore a lovely smile which gave them a completely different appearance. Recall that yesterday, The Afrobeat Singer attended Drake’s show at the MSG and got the opportunity to hang out with the American Singer and his father.

Davido is currently one of the hottest prospect in the Nigerian Music Industry, he is regarded as one of the greatest Afrobeat Singer of all time considering what he has done and what he’s still doing for the culture. He came into prominence some couple of years back after the release of his hit song “Dami Duro” and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in the world.

Ever since he emerged, he has been dishing out back to back hit songs for the listening pleasure of his fans some of which are: Jowo, Aye, Skelewu, Champion Sound, Na Money, Unavailable, Away, Feel It, Fall, Risky, Assurance, IF, Kante, For The Road, Disturbance, Assurance, amongst others.

