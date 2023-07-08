Singer, Davido goes head-to-head with Poco Lee in a dancing competition

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, David Adeleke known professionally as Davido went head to head with dancer, Poco Lee in a dancing competition.

Poco Lee shared the video on his Official Instagram Page today being Saturday the 8th day of July, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

In the above video, The Afrobeat Singer could be clearly spotted dancing energetically to his hit song “Feel” alongside Poco Lee and it’s absolutely amazing, his dance steps are quite impressive as well but he will really need to work on that.

Davido is currently one of the hottest prospect in the Nigerian Music Industry, he came into prominence some couple of years back after the release of his hit song “Dami Duro” and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in Africa.

Ever since he emerged, he has been dishing out back to back hit songs for the listening pleasure of his fans some of which are: The Money, Aye, Skelewu, Champion Sound, Na Money, Unavailable, Away, For the Road, Disturbance, Assurance, Dodo, Ekuro, Over Dem, No Competition, Fem, Tanana, Holy Ground, Sweet in the Middle, IF, Fall, Risky, Stand Strong, Kante, In The Garden, amongst others. He’s really good at what he does and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this?

