Singer Ado Gwanja Finds Love Again, Check out Photos of his wife-to-be

Adamu Isah Gwanja professionally known as Ado Gwanja, an actor, comedian, singer, and filmmaker in the Northern film industry (Kannywood), found love for the second time since 2018, as he is getting married to one Maryam Zubair Muhammad Sani in less than six hours.

Photo: Ado Gwanja and his new bride

According to the wedding invitation, which was shared on Instagram by his fellow singer Nazifi Asnanic, the wedding Fatiha will take place inside Jumuat Mosque at the Yusuf Maitama Sule University, on Friday, 21st July, 2023.

It would be recalled that in October 2018, the famous Hausa singer got married to one Maimunatu Hassan, but the marriage spoiled after having one daughter. 

Ado Gwanja is an icon in the Hausa movie industry, having appeared in more than one hundred (100) movies and recorded many songs for Hausa movies. Also, he sings for politicians, weddings, birthday ceremonies, among others. 

