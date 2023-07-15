Singer Adekunle Gold Responds To His Wife, Singer Simi, Who Said She’s Obsessed With 1 Of His Songs

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, has used his new Instagram post to respond to his wife, singer Simi, who said she is obsessed with one of his songs. Adekunle God took to his wife’s Instagram page to give a cool and appreciative response to his wife’s statement.

The singer, who did not hold back from giving his wife a befitting response, showed his gratitude by saying, “Thank you, baby.” This statement is an indication that he truly appreciated the complementary statement from his wife.

In the statement made by his wife on her Instagram page, she said, “I’m more than a little obsessed with this song. Run it up, Adekunle Gold, you do this one.” Adekunle gave her a quick response by saying, “Thank you, baby.”

Adekunle Gold has established himself as a well-known figure among his fans on social media, thanks to his sweet melodies and his back-to-back hit tracks, which have helped him achieve more fame in recent times.

