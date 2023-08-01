Singer, 2baba Reveals the Worst Part of a Society that is Manipulated by Politics.

Nigerian veteran singer, Innocent Idibia, professionally known as 2baba has taken to social media to disclose the most horrible aspect of a society that is influenced by its political sector. He made such disclosure on Instagram.

The brand influencer who spoke about such issue through his official Instagram story, stated that the worst part of a society that is manipulated by politics is to see the poor defending the rich who are responsible for their poverty.

2baba wrote;

“The worst part of a society manipulated by politics is to see the poor defending the rich who are responsible for their poverty.”

Here is 2baba’s post below;

2baba is one among the many legendary music stars that has not only impacted the music industry significantly but also the political space of the country, following how he has continued to campaign for Nigerians’ participation in politics, particularly during the general elections.

However, what are your thoughts with regards to the veteran singer’s statement?

Let’s hear from you on the comment section below.

Goodnewschi (

)