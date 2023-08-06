Since You All Think You Are Mighty And Above You Shouldn’t Have Returned To The Show, Christy Fumes

Reality Star and former big brother Naija Level up housemate, Christiana Oluwafunke Ojimu popularly known as Christy O has tackled some a stars contestant who feel they can’t be disrespected

The beautiful lady made this known a tweet put out few minutes ago, while insisting such people should have declined the offer to return to the show, she said

“Since you think you’re all mighty and above, you shouldn’t have accepted to come back on the show then ,afterall some people declined to be there … talking about if you see me at an event you can’t blah blah blah”

Christy is a twenty four year old beauty entrepreneur, influencer and model from Ondo State she was popular in the house for handling the drums during task presentation

