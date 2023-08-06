ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Since You All Think You Are Mighty And Above You Shouldn’t Have Returned To The Show, Christy Fumes

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 17 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read

Reality Star and former big brother Naija Level up housemate, Christiana Oluwafunke Ojimu popularly known as Christy O has tackled some a stars contestant who feel they can’t be disrespected

The beautiful lady made this known a tweet put out few minutes ago, while insisting such people should have declined the offer to return to the show, she said

“Since you think you’re all mighty and above, you shouldn’t have accepted to come back on the show then ,afterall some people declined to be there … talking about if you see me at an event you can’t blah blah blah”

Christy is a twenty four year old beauty entrepreneur, influencer and model from Ondo State she was popular in the house for handling the drums during task presentation

Over to you dear readers, what do you think about this article?

Please share your thoughts with us in the comment section

Lisajoe (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 17 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Actress Laide Bakare Replies Fan Who Said He’s Coming To Pay Her 14-Year-Old Daughter’s Bride Price

3 mins ago

“This Cancel Thing Is Getting Outta Hand. You See The Truth & Can’t Speak It-Tboss Says To James Fox

1 hour ago

Reactions as Guinness world record holder Hilda Baci shares new beautiful photos on Instagram

2 hours ago

Only God Can Save Me Says Joeboy As He Shares Stunning Pictures Online

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button