Since I Gave Birth To My Daughter, I’ve Been Having Problems With My Eyes & I Can’t See Clearly” – Singer Simi

Nigerian singer, Simi, has used her new video on social media to reveal the complications she has been facing three years after giving birth to her daughter. She revealed in a video that since she gave birth to her daughter, she has been having problems with her eyes and that she cannot see clearly enough anymore.

She made it known that her daughter is now three years old and that since she was pregnant, she has been feeling uncomfortable with her eyes. She disclosed that she consulted a doctor about it, and she was advised that she would need to start using eyeglasses so that she could regain her sight.

In the statement she made in the video, she said, “Since I gave birth to my daughter, I have been having problems with my eyes, and I can’t see clearly. My daughter is three years old, and I have been having this eye problem since I was pregnant. I visited a doctor, and he advised me to start using eyeglasses if I want to regain my sight.”

The singer has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her sweet melodies and back-to-back hit tracks, which have helped her achieve more fame in recent times.

